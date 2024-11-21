Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565 Visit Shots! now

Pozer, Good Neighbours and others earmarked by VEVO as ones to watch in 2025 👀

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Melton Times, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

VEVO have revealed 18 artists they believe should be ones to watch in 2025.

The streaming service has had a stunning track record of naming up-and-coming acts so far.

Their list comes as the service announced one of their previous alumni was selected as this year’s Artist of the Year.

Prepare to hear the name ‘Chappell Roan’ a lot more in 2025; the meteoric rise of the Midwestern Princess in 2024 has seen her named as VEVO’s Dscvr Artist of the Year.

That announcement came earlier this week as the streaming service offered their list of 18 musicians who they feel audiences should keep an eye on throughout 2025 - a fitting accompaniment then to compare against the BBC’s similar longlist before they announce their winner…

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

… which currently sees Chappell Roan’s name appear once again, this time as the ‘favourite’ to top the annual BBC list.

But there are moments where artists have appeared on both lists, and both VEVO’s ‘Dscvr Artists to Watch’ and the BBC’s ‘Sound of’ list both have their merits and both have managed to capture the listening interests of the general public.

VEVO can also tout an impressive track record of artists they’ve signal boosted in previous years from their annual list; with past honorees who were named on the list and then received the Artist of the Year plaudit include Billie Eilish, Sam Smith and Lewis Capaldi.

It’s a continuation of the streaming service’s commitment to “...[foster] the careers of today’s biggest stars by providing a platform where emerging artists can thrive.”

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

So who have VEVO earmarked for 2025 as the artists worth “dscvring” and are you familiar with any of the names already?

Who is on VEVO’s 2025 ‘Dscvr Artists to Watch’ list?

VEVO's commitment to helping foster new music talent has led to their latest list of 'Dscvr Artists to Watch in 2025.' | VEVO

A couple of names have now appeared twice on 2025’s ‘Ones to Watch’ lists - with Good Neighbours and Pozer having been included in the BBC’s Sound of 2025 longlist earlier today.

Who has been crowned VEVO’s Artist of the Year previously?

Though there is not a comprehensive list of artists who have won the award, VEVO can proudly state that they had a hand in the development of the following artists, who have in some way, shape or form previously been ‘crowned’ their Artist of the Year:

Are you familiar with some of the names VEVO has namechecked as ones to watch in 2025? Let us know your thoughts on this list of artists and if you agree with some of the names featured on this alternative ones to watch list.