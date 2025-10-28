Town park and nightclub to host big Halloween events in Melton

One of the acts at last year's MELTDOWN Halloween Freakfest at Tubes on Friday

Melton will be celebrating Halloween in style on Friday with a big public event in Play Close Park and a music festival at Tubes nightclub.

Top tribute rock bands will be performing at the family-friendly spectacular ‘Hell-oween Fire Fest’, hosted by Melton Mowbray Town Estate, with gates opening at 6pm.

Headliners are Blax Abbath, a premier tribute to the legendary rock band, Black Sabbath and the late Ozzy Osbourne.

The live music line-up also includes a high energy tribute to Guns n' Roses, with the whole event compered by DJ Scott Lyons, who will be keeping the party atmosphere going throughout the night.

The festival will feature two professional firework displays – a sensory-friendly session with reduced noise at 6.45pm and then the big one at 8.30pm, when a stunning 18-minute display is promised to light up the town sky.

Younger ghouls and ghosts can enjoy a host of activities, including free pumpkin carving workshops and a horror fancy dress competition.

A spooky ghost train, funfair rides, and face painting will also be available to keep the little monsters entertained.

For those seeking a thrill, ‘Haunted Horror’ costumed characters will be roaming the park, providing some frightful fun.

Early bird tickets are now on sale or you can pay on the gate – £15 for adults and £7.50 for children aged over five.

Go to www.eventbrite.co.uk/e/hell-oween-fire-fest-tickets-1610806829589 to buy tickets and get more information.

The Tubes event is aimed at metal, rock and pop-punk fans – MELTDOWN Halloween Freakfest features explosive heavy alternative rock band, RATS EAT RATS, as the headline act.

They will be joined by London’s popular Kerrang-era tribute act, KERRANK!, who perform some of the biggest anthems from the golden age of Kerrang – spanning pop-punk, emo, metal and nu-metal classics.

MELTDOWN was founded by Josh Keating and master of ceremonies will be his brother, Dan, who helped revive it last year after a seven-year break.

After the bands, DJ Mulletron and Danny Darkness will keep the party alive until the early hours.

Melton’s alternative clothing brand, Mind’s Eye Apparel, will be present with exclusive discounted merchandise and there will be a beer pong table.

Go to www.mindseyeapparel.com/meltdown to buy tickets and follow the event organisers on Facebook.