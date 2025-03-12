Top tribute acts, from left, Jack Shepherd as Ed Sheeran; B-Eilish as Billie Eilish; and Kaylie Malone as Taylor Swift; will be performing at Melton Pop Concert in June

Some of the UK’s top tribute acts will be belting out classic hits at the first Melton Pop Festival this summer.

It’s the latest big public events being staged by Melton Mowbray Town Estate to make better use of its town parks for the benefit of the community.

Families attending the festival, which is on Saturday June 21, can enjoy a packed day of entertainment, including a soft play village, inflatables, funfair rides, roaming performers, children’s activities, face painting, shopping stalls, and a variety of street food and drinks. Family-friendly hours will be from 1pm to 7pm.

The theme is bubbles so the Town Estate has booked giant-sized bubble machines as well as roaming bubble artists and is encouraging everyone, both young and old, to bring their own bubbles so they can join in the fun. There will be a licensed bar available for the adults.

Graham Bett, chair of the Town Estate, said: "We are so excited about The Melton Pop Festival, we’re building an event that truly has something for everyone.

"Thanks to our sponsors we’ve been able to keep ticket prices low and pack in loads of extra attractions – making this an incredible day out for families, music fans, and festival-goers, alike."

Headline tribute acts set to perform include Kaylie Malone as Taylor Swift, who is said to capture the energy and sparkle of a Swifty concert with stunning vocals and replica tour outfits.

Jack Shepherd will star as Ed Sheeran – he is an internationally-acclaimed tribute act endorsed by Ed Sheeran, himself.

B-Eilish as Billie Eilish, features Amanda Jones, who delivers a high-energy digital show featuring all of Billie’s biggest hits.

The support of Nottingham Brewery, Majestic Wine, and MB Bars & Events enables tickets to be sold at affordable prices, according to the Town Estate.

Adults gets in for £14.40, a child’s ticket (age five to 16) is £6, students pay £7.50 and kid aged under five and assistance carers get in free.

Click HERE for more information and to buy tickets – festival organisers expect strong demand so the advice is to buy tickets as early as you can.