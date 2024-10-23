Rock Choir pictured during one of their concerts

The Rock Choir will be belting out classic tracks at Melton’s St Mary’s Church in aid of Macmillan Cancer Support.

Tickets are on sale now for the concert, which is on Saturday November 2 and will feature a wide range of songs, including Video Killed The Radio Star, For Once In My Life and Angels.

Local singers will be joined by Rock Choir members from West Bridgford, Grantham, Newark and Southwell in the performance.

Robyn Licata is choir leader for what is the third time they have performed at the church to raise funds for Macmillan.

Rock Choir is described as an uplifting, feel-good community choir and there is no pressure to read music, or even to have ever sung before.

The concert starts at 7.30pm and tickets are priced at £15.

All proceeds will be going to Macmillan and drinks will be available at the interval.

Call 01664 823670 or email [email protected] to buy tickets or you can pay on the door.