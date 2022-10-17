Tickets on sale for Belvoir Big Band charity concert at Melton Theatre

Belvoir Big Band playing at a concert at Melton Mowbray Theatre in 2019

The Belvoir Big Band is back after the pandemic, swingin’ and rockin’ for charity at the Melton Theatre on Saturday 29th October 2022 at 7.30pm.

The gig, at 7.30pm on Saturday October 29, is in aid of Macmillan Cancer Support with the 26-strong band being joined on stage by the Dream Belles, a female singing duo from Lincolnshire.

The event will open with an eclectic mix of swing, big band standards, film music, blues and rock n roll.

Then the Dream Belles will perform their own set before the band returns to the stage, after the intermission, performing another varied musical set, teaming up with the Belles for a grand finale of foot-tapping songs and rock n roll.

Secretary of the band, Jon Jayes, said: "Now that the band is back together and playing live, the appearance at the theatre is something we

have been looking forward to.

"It was originally planned for 2020, but the pandemic stopped that.

"We have chosen the Macmillan Cancer Support as a worthwhile charity to benefit from the event.

"We hope the people of Melton and the surrounding area will support us and Macmillan in this event.”

Tickets are available from the box office or online at www.meltontheatre.co.uk/whats-on/ at a cost of £10 (plus a £1 booking fee to the theatre).

Belvoir Big Band is a not-for-profit organisation with no band members receiving any financial reward.

The band, like many people, endured the lockdown with no face-to-face rehearsals or gigs, but emerged last year, still together, and played at

Tollerton Village Fair and the Grantham Arts Centre.

This year, the band has had a busy summer, playing at Rempstone Steam Fair and several other village jubilee events and village fairs.

Members are looking forward to seeing as many new and previous audience members as possible for an enjoyable evening at the Melton Theatre.

The band is currently in need of another trombone player and is inviting anyone interested to audition to play with the,

