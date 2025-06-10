Stockyard lines up series of tribute act gigs
Tickets are on sale now for the concerts, on the livestock market site, which begin with Taylored Swift on July 13.
Next up on Saturday July 19 is BLONDISH, who channel the energy of Debbie Harry, and whose bass player Gregg Collingham has family links to Melton.
Lead singer, Celine, who has recorded for producers in the United States, belts out hits like Picture This, Hanging On The Telephone, Heart Of Glass, Sunday Girl, One Way Or Another; Atomic, Call Me, Rapture, Denis, The Tide Is High, Dreaming, Union City Blue and Maria with her band.
Landslide, a Fleetwood Mac tribute, play there on October 10, and Southern Frontier, who play covers of country music, appear on September 6.
You can book tickets for the shows online at the following sites:
BLONDISH wegottickets.com/event/651841/
Taylored Swift 13th July www.tickettailor.com/events/thestockyardmm/1640576
Southern Frontier www.tickettailor.com/events/thestockyardmm/1640689
