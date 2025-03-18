Melton Proms at St Mary's Church PHOTO Alex Roberts

The first Melton Proms, featuring top orchestras and massed choirs of local schoolchildren, was such a success it could become an annual event.

St Mary’s Church hosted the spectacular concert, was initiated by John Chatfeild-Roberts, the current High Sheriff of Leicestershire.

The historic church echoed to the wonderful sound of the children’s choir, drawn from 10 schools, accompanied by professional chamber orchestra, Orchestra Pro Anima.

They were led by the baton of Pete Leonard, of Scalford School, to perform Beethoven’s ‘Ode to Joy’, Shenandoah, and Jonathan Dove’s ‘Fire’.

Schoolchildren sing their hearts out at the Melton Proms at St Mary's Church PHOTO Alex Roberts

The audience of 500, together with the children, were also treated to an international standard recital of JS Bach’s Concerto for Two Violins, as well as Spring from Vivaldi’s Four Seasons and Bartok’s Romanian Folk Dances.

Orchestra Pro Anima was directed by Michael Bochmann MBE from the violin and led by George Ewart.

Michael Bochmann, of both Water City Music and Orchestra Pro Anima, said: “The vision behind this event was of a totally professional concert of great music shared with performing young people.

"The children have been learning these songs with their wonderful teachers over the last few months and this concert is the culmination of their work.”

The concert was attended by the Lord Lieutenant’s Deputy, Mrs Janie Martin DL, the Mayor of Melton, Tim Webster, the chairman of Leicestershire County Council, Joe Orson, and civic dignitaries from across Leicestershire.

Putting together the organisation of such a complicated event was Caroline Bell, of Water City Music, together with help from Julie Hopkins, Lesia Smaditch, Dean Rees, of Melton Town Estate, Janet Arthur, Alex Roberts, Canon Ian Neale and James Gutteridge.

The schools which took part were Buckminster, Church Hill Thurmaston, Harby, Hose, Long Clawson, Old Dalby, Scalford, Stathern, Swallowdale and The Grove.

High Sheriff, Mr Chatfeild-Roberts, commented: “I was lucky enough to experience the uplifting joy of music and choral singing in my formative years and my prayer is that this Melton Proms will inspire that enthusiasm in the next generation.

"I hope that this will have been an event that is indelibly printed on our wonderful performers memory and will become a fixture in the calendar.”