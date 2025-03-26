The reunion ‘could’ come as the band celebrate the 30th anniversary of ‘Wannabe’

Speculation mounts regarding when a full Spice Girls reunion might take place.

The discussion comes after an interview conducted with Mel C in Australia.

The artist known as Sporty Spice’s comments come weeks after Mel B gave her thoughts on a potential reunion tour.

Where 2025 became the year of the Britpop revival, is Cool Britannia set to continue in 2026 - particularly, the rise of girl power 30 years later?

That’s what fans of Spice Girls are hoping for, as next year marks the 30th anniversary of their smash-hit debut single, ‘ Wannabe ,’ which launched the band into the stratospheres of both the musical world, and many would argue pop culture as a whole.

Could all five members of the Spice Girls reform in 2026 in celebration of 'Wannabe' turning 30? | Getty Images

That may also be the plan - at least according to Mel C , who revealed ‘some’ information regarding a long-awaited Spice Girls reunion, the first since the group performed at Wembley Stadium in June 2019.

However the last time that the full band performed, including Victoria Beckham, goes way back to the closing ceremony of the 2012 Olympic Games in London.

Speaking to Australian broadcaster 2Day FM , the artist also known as Sporty Spice discussed the 30th anniversary on the Jimmy and Nath Show, with what ‘potentially’ fans could expect in 2026.

“It’s 30 years next year since the release of Wannabe. We have to do something special,” Mel C explained. “Obviously I can’t say too much but we are talking about things. Hopefully a nice little world tour!"

That comment comes only weeks after Mel B (Scary Spice) also dropped hints about a forthcoming Spice Girls reunion when she appeared on Magic Radio .

Speaking to host Gabby Logan, Mel B stated after being asked about a reunion tour: “I’m hoping so. You know me, I’m always saying ‘yeah we’re going on tour tomorrow’.”

Do you think (or hope) a full Spice Girls reunion will take place to celebrate the 30th anniversary of ‘Wannabe’ - and how old do you feel knowing it’s turning 30 in 2026? Let us know your thoughts by leaving a comment down below.