The stunning Bugatti Divo, which will be the star of the show at the Alex’s Wish Supercars Event at Ratcliffe College

Petrol heads will get the chance to see a rare supercar roaring into life at a charity event at a local school.

Ratcliffe College is once again hosting the Alex’s Wish Supercars Event on Sunday June 1 in aid of the Leicestershire-based charity fighting for a cure for Duchenne Muscular Dystrophy.

A day of family entertainment is scheduled with an appearance by the stunning Bugatti Divo – only 40 were manufactured and this is the only one in the UK.

Attendees will get a rare chance to see this ultra-rare hypercar up close and snap photos in the grounds of the Ratcliffe-on-the-Wreake school.

More than 60 supercars and hyper cars will be showcased in total.

Silverstone Circuits are one of the headline sponsors this year, alongside Edwards Wealth Management, Bentley Leicester, Lamborghini Leicester, and Lumbers Jewellers.

Emma Hallam, founder of Alex’s Wish, commented: "This year’s Supercars Event is going to be unforgettable.

"Every moment of this event – from the roar of the engines to the joy of the family activities – drives us closer to our mission to cure Duchenne Muscular Dystrophy."

Other highlights will be an acrobatic display by Dako Flying Angels, multi-player racing simulators, a fire engine experience and tractor/trailer rides for the kids.

There will be a street food square with a BBQ, woodfired pizzas, tacos and tapas, a champagne bar, coffee, cake and ice cream stalls.

A raffle, sponsored by Lumbers Jewellers, has a top prize of a TAG Heuer Formula 1 Black Dial Watch worth £1,350.

Go online at www.alexswish.co.uk to buy tickets.