"It’s a fantastic opportunity for the community to come together for a safe and exciting Halloween and Bonfire Night celebration all rolled into one.

Blax Abbath, a premier tribute to the legendary rock band Black Sabbath and the late Ozzy Osbourne, will headline Melton Mowbray's Hell-oween Fire Fest on October 31

Top tribute rock bands will provide the soundtrack to this year’s Halloween and fireworks event in Melton Mowbray’s Play Close Park.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Melton Times, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Subscription Offers Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The family-friendly spectacular ‘Hell-oween Fire Fest’ is being hosted by Melton Mowbray Town Estate on the evening of Friday October 31.

Gates open at 6pm for an evening headlined by Blax Abbath, a premier tribute to the legendary rock band, Black Sabbath and the late Ozzy Osbourne.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The live music line-up also includes a high energy tribute to Guns n' Roses, with the whole event compered by DJ Scott Lyons, who will be keeping the party atmosphere going throughout the night.

The festival will feature two professional firework displays – a sensory-friendly session with reduced noise at 6.45pm and then the big one at 8.30pm, when a stunning 18-minute display is promised to light up the town sky.

Younger ghouls and ghosts can enjoy a host of activities, including free pumpkin carving workshops and a horror fancy dress competition.

A spooky ghost train, funfair rides, and face painting will also be available to keep the little monsters entertained.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

For those seeking a thrill, ‘Haunted Horror’ costumed characters will be roaming the park, providing some frightful fun.

Parents are advised, though, that these characters may be too scary for very young children.

A wide selection of hot food stalls and fully licensed bars will be on site to cater for all tastes.

Dean Rees, CEO of the Town Estate, said: “We are incredibly excited to bring the Hell-oween Fire Fest to Melton Mowbray.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

"It’s a fantastic opportunity for the community to come together for a safe and exciting Halloween and Bonfire Night celebration all rolled into one.

"With top-tier live music, two firework displays including a sensory-friendly option, and plenty of activities for the kids, it’s set to be an unforgettable night.”

Early bird tickets are now on sale, priced at £10 for adults and £5 for children aged five to 15.

Children under five and carer assistants are admitted for free.

Gate prices will be £15 for adults and £7.50 for children.

Go to www.eventbrite.co.uk/e/hell-oween-fire-fest-tickets-1610806829589 to buy tickets and get more information.