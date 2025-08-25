A previous concert during the Burrough Jazz series in 2023

An annual series of jazz concerts begins again next month with many local organisations benefiting from the proceeds in previous years.

Burrough Jazz is about to start its fifth season – running from September to April – thanks to the inspiration of Greg and Gillian Geddes.

The very first gig was at St Mary’s church in Burrough on the Hill and since then the not-for-profit organisation has firmly found its feet and gathered a strong following.

Many of its live events are now sold out, with its regular Christmas shows becoming a sparkly, seasonal favourite in the local area.

Gillian Geddes pictured during her performing years (left) and more recently

The new season starts on September 26 with talented Canadian jazz pianist, Sean Fyfe, and his trio, at Twyford village hall.

Greg and Gillian wanted to bring live quality jazz to rural Leicestershire when they relocated from London, where they organised Pizza on the Park.

Greg said: “Gillian's insight came not just from the promoter's side: she was a professional jazz singer herself, frequently performing in many of London's fanciest hotels.

“Her first-hand experience of the scene – the intimacy of a jazz club, the buzz of anticipation, the magic of a great performance – underpins every Burrough Jazz event.

“It aims to capture the atmosphere of a Soho club in the heart of the countryside.

“Its success lies not only in smart programming but also in Gillian's deep understanding and love of the music.”

Other upcoming concerts this season at Twyford are: The James Allsopp Quarter, on November 8; A Swingin’ Christmas with Gary Williams, on December 10; The Edison Herbert Quartet on February 7; and The Rob Barron Quartet on March 27.

Organisations which have received donations from the concerts are Storehouse foodbank, in Melton Mowbray; St Mary’s Church, Burrough; Twyford Village Hall; and Somerby School.

This year, Burrough Jazz has also organised lifesaving training, including use of the village communal defibrillator, for 13 Burrough villagers so they are now able to provide immediate life-saving assistance if required to any resident found in physical difficulties.

Email [email protected] or go online at www.burroughjazz.com for more information or to buy tickets for the new season.