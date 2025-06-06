A previous summer concert at the bandstand in Melton Mowbray

Melton Mowbray's ever popular summer bandstand concerts begin this weekend.

All performances take place on Sundays and they are free to enjoy with most starting at 2.45pm.

First up this Sunday is the Rutland Concert Band with concerts running through until August.

On two Sundays in July, audiences can enjoy back-to-back concerts with the entertainment beginning at noon.

Bands from across the region will be playing a selection of great tunes, including marching music, classical pieces, television and movie soundtracks plus classical spins on pop music.

This summer’s programme is as follows -

June: 8 Rutland Concert Band; 15 Ibstock Band; 22 Phoenix Saxophone Orchestra; 29 Corby Silver Band.

July: 6 The Wigston Band (12pm) & The Harborough Band (2.45pm); 13 The Stamford Stompers; 20 The Kibworth Band (12pm) & The Melton Band (2.45pm).

August: 3 The Syston Band; 17 The Leicestershire Cooperative Band; 24 Croft Silver Band.

The schedule is, of course, subject to change depending on the weather on the day.