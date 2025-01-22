Melton to host two-day celebration of music
It has been organised by High Sheriff of Leicestershire, John Chatfeild-Roberts, with tickets on sale now.
The Sheriff's Shindig, in Market Place on March 9, is a free event featuring the sounds of choirs, singers, a samba band and other musical delights in live performances.. That is followed on March 10 by The Melton Proms, in St Mary’s Church, which promises an evening of superlative strings from Orchestra Pro Anima, with a choral performance by children from local schools.
The High Sheriff says he strongly believes in the positive power of art and music in the community and he has worked with musicians and charities to create this event. The Sheriff's Shindig will run from 11am to 4pm and is open to all. The Melton Proms begins at 7pm and finishes at 8.40pm – go to www.eventbrite.co.uk/e/melton-proms-2025-tickets-1139931498799 to buy tickets, which cost £10.
