Play Close Park in Melton Mowbray

A major music concert is being lined up in the Play Close Park in Melton Mowbray.

Melton Mowbray Town Estate say SKA Fest 2025 will be a one-day festival of SKA, 2Tone and Reggae on Saturday July 26.

The festival will feature some of the UK’s top SKA and Reggae acts, including Gladness, Stereotype, The AC30's, The SKAbratts, Tann-I Browne, The Skankings, Dualer International, and many more attractions.

With a mix of hits and rarities, the event will celebrate the best in SKA, 2Tone, Reggae and Mod, with SKA stalwarts, Bootboy Radio DJs, playing non-stop vinyl records in the beer marquee and broadcasting the whole event over the internet.

Dean Rees, CEO of Melton Town Estate

It will be one of three music festivals the Town Estate plans to host in the park next year.

The Town Estate's leisure campsite at Sysonby Acres has been reserved for ticket holders camping, as SKA music bands and their fans draw crowds from far and wide.

Town Estate CEO, Dean Rees, said: "Melton SKA Fest is a one-day celebration of the best music from the 2Tone, Mod, Ska, Reggae and Rocksteady eras, performed by some of the best acts in the business.

"We've got a fabulous day of live music and DJs lined up, plus music and clothing sales, a wide assortment of food and refreshments.

"This is a family event so we're also bringing tons of activities for children, including a fun fair, giant inflatables, and a soft play village for the younger ones."

Dean added: "Melton SKA Fest is one of three music festivals we have planned for 2025 and it's going to be a great day out full of music and dancing.

"We want Melton SKA Fest to bring new audiences from across the UK to Melton Mowbray, to discover everything our wonderful town has to offer."

Adult tickets are currently priced at £18, with under-16s entry at only £6. Under 5s and assistant carers go free.

Click HERE to buy early tickets for the event at a discounted rate from that you will pay on the gate.

The Town Estate held a successful programme of open air events in 2024 which drew thousands of people to Play Close Park.