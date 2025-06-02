Katie Price pulls out of tour including Melton date
The former model was due to appear with close friend Kerry Katona, the former lead singer of pop group, Atomic Kitten.
An Evening with Katie Price and Kerry Katona is scheduled for Sunday September 21 at the Asfordby Road theatre – one of 38 nationwide dates.
The Mirror has reported that Katie has now dropped out of the tour due to ‘childcare commitments’.
The duo met when both were appearing on ITV1’s ‘I’m A Celebrity, Get Me Out of Here’ 21 years ago.
It is unclear whether Kerry will continue the tour without her friend or if a replacement celebrity will appear.
The Melton Theatre website indicates that dozens of tickets have already been sold for the show, with some paying extra for ‘meet and greet’ tickets. An evening of chat, song and dance was promised with a Q&A session with the audience.
