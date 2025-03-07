Katie Price and Kerry Katona to appear in Melton Theatre show
The women have been friends for more than 20 years and they are going on tour together to share ‘stories of marriage and divorce, bankruptcy, I’m A Celebrity, the importance of family, their constant press attention and turning their lives around’.
Katie is a former model who stars on reality television programmes. Kerry found fame as a singer with Atomic Kitten.
The show, on Sunday September 21 at 7.30pm, is also set to feature some song and dance and an opportunity for audience members to ask them questions.
Tickets cost £26 (adults), £25 (OAP/students) and there are 100 ‘meet and greet’ tickets for an extra £10.
The show is for those aged 18 and over (16-year-olds can be permitted if accompanied by an adult).
Click HERE to book tickets or call the Box Office on 01664 851111.
