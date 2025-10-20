Ice.T.21 set to take over 2025 with 'Beat Again Remix' and star-studded new projects

Amazing track coming soon

UK rap and dance sensation Ice.T.21 is gearing up for a huge year ahead, starting with the highly anticipated release of his new track, “Beat Again Remix 2025.” The record promises to bring an explosive blend of rap and dance energy, setting a bold new tone for the year in music.

Described by early listeners as “a guaranteed anthem,” Beat Again Remix 2025 showcases Ice.T.21’s signature style — sharp lyrics, infectious rhythms, and a message that resonates far beyond the dance floor. Fans and critics alike are already calling it one of his most exciting releases to date.

With a packed schedule of shows throughout 2026, Ice.T.21 is set to light up stages across the UK and beyond. Adding to the excitement, he’s also working on a potential Christmas number one, Christmas Walk, a festive collaboration rumoured to feature some of the country’s biggest celebrities.

Ice.T.21’s journey has been powered by positivity and perseverance, guided by his personal motto:

“If you believe it, you can achieve it — never give up on your dreams.”

That belief has defined his rise, from the success of his powerful hit “Put The Knife Down” — a heartfelt anthem addressing knife crime — to his growing reputation as one of the most followed rappers in the UK, especially among well-known public figures and industry peers.

With new music videos dropping toward the end of 2025 and several major collaborations in the works, Ice.T.21 is on track to make the next year his biggest yet.

“I’m all about positivity, energy, and realness,” Ice.T.21 said. “‘Beat Again Remix 2025’ is just the start — I want people to feel good, dance, and believe in themselves.”

There’s no doubt — with his creativity, dedication, and unstoppable momentum, Ice.T.21 is ready to lead the next wave of UK rap and dance music.