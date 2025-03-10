Former ELO guitarist to perform at village hall

By Nick Rennie
Published 10th Mar 2025, 14:54 BST
Updated 10th Mar 2025, 15:02 BST
Phil Bates, a former guitarist with ELO, is to perform near Meltonplaceholder image
A former band member of the Electric Light Orchestra, better known as ELO, is to perform at a village hall near Melton Mowbray later this month.

Twyford is the venue for Phil Bates, who was a lead guitarist and joint lead vocalist of ELO Part Two from 1993 to 1999 and its successor band The Orchestra from 2007 to 2011, taking the group’s music on tour around the world.

The gig is part of his village voice solo tour and will feature a mixture of material songs from his own repertoire – he has released four critically acclaimed albums and one live album.

There will also be ELO classics and some reworkings of his favourite Beatles songs from his time playing with the Eleanor Rigby Experience.

The event will have a bar and parking is available on street.

Go to www.ticketsource.co.uk/twyford-village-hall to buy tickets for the event, on Sunday March 23, at 7.30pm.

