A previous fireworks night event at Belvoir Castle

Spectacular fireworks displays are taking place across the Melton borough over the next week.

Play Close Park in the town is hosting a Fireworks Festival and Concert on Friday evening with a sensory-friendly display at 6.45pm ahead of the main one at 8.30pm.

There will also be a DJ and performances from tribute acts Planet Abba and Supersonic Queen during the evening.

Hot food and drinks will be available and a licensed bar will also be serving customers.

Tickets are on sale now online and they can be bought on the night, although cash cannot be used.

Entry is £25 for family tickets (two adults and two children), £10 for adults and £5 for under 12s.

Click HERE to pre-book tickets.

On the same evening, Belvoir Castle is holding a family-friendly bonfire night celebration.

Twice British Firework Champion winners, MLE Pyrotechnics, will be creating a bespoke 15-minute firework display.

Guests can arrive from 5pm and a bonfire will be lit at 6.30pm.

Fireworks will begin at 8pm and prices are £15 for adults, £10 for children (aged 3-16) and £45 for a family ticket (up to two adults and three children).

Parking will also be free from 5pm in the main castle car park. BUY tickets here.

On Tuesday November 5, the Vale of Belvoir Lions are putting on their annual fireworks display at Bottesford.

Gates open at 6.15pm ahead of the 7pm start, in a paddock off Devon Lane.

Tickets cost £5 for adults, £3 for unaccompanied children aged under 16, £2 for children accompanied by an adult, while under sevens get in free.