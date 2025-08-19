'Everybody’s Talking About Jamie is a complete joy to watch from beginning to end'

Cast members for Everybody’s Talking About Jamie, to be performed at Melton Theatre next week

I had the honour of watching a preview of Sky Theatre’s production of Everybody’s Talking About Jamie, and I honestly don’t know where to begin - the show was a complete joy to watch from beginning to end.

To see such a young cast (most of them under 18) deliver a show of this standard is really quite impressive.

Directed by Suzanne Forrester, the show opened with And You Don’t Even Know It, instantly filling the room with passion, energy, and smiles all round.

It was a brilliant introduction to Jamie New (played by Riley), who was spectacular throughout.

Riley embodied Jamie with raw emotion and fearless characterisation, balancing the humour and sass with vulnerability, particularly in the emotive scenes with his mum Margaret (Hannah), father Wayne (James), and best friend Pritti (Holly).

My favourite pairing, though, was Riley alongside Adam as Loco Chanelle - their bond grew beautifully across the show and there were some really powerful, moving, memorable moments throughout.

Hannah as Margaret was another standout of the production.

She brought real emotional depth to the role, capturing the struggles, love, and sacrifices of a mother doing her best for her son.

The mother-son relationship between Hannah and Riley provided some of the show’s most tender and powerful moments.

Musical Director, Gareth Wynne, once again worked his magic, with every number sounding tight and professional.

Into the Darkness stood out as a highlight, both musically and dramatically, with stunning harmonies and acting.

And the poignancy of If I Met Myself Again was equally memorable, brought to life by impactful choreography from Jess Walker.

In fact, Jess’s choreography throughout was consistently impressive - high energy, polished, and exciting.

The Drag Queens were nothing short of fabulous - Charlie, Mark, and Kieran delivered show-stopping vocals, with their harmonies in The Legend of Loco Chanelle genuinely goosebump-worthy.

Their presence lit up the stage every time they appeared.

The ensemble were all stars in their own right. Every performer threw themselves into the Sheffield spirit, sustaining accents brilliantly while keeping the energy high and the character work consistent.

Their commitment shone through in both harmonies and acting, proving that no role was too small to make an impact.

Special mention must also go to Vikki as Miss Hedge and Tash as Ray.

Vikki brought just the right mix of stern authority and sass to Jamie’s teacher, while Tash was utterly loveable as Jamie’s no-nonsense, bubbly, and wise family friend, delivering a warm and witty performance with brilliant chemistry alongside Hannah’s Margaret.

One of the most memorable moments of the evening came with Holly’s performance of Beautiful.

Soft, heartfelt, and sincere, it was a real standout and a reminder of the show’s core message: embracing who you truly are.

Sky Theatre’s production captured everything Jamie is about - the struggle, the joy, and ultimately the acceptance of being unapologetically yourself.

To see such young performers tackle this with such maturity, heart, and professionalism was genuinely moving.

The final prom scene was a celebration in every sense of the word, leaving the audience uplifted and inspired.

This was a production full of passion, talent, and joy - Sky Theatre should be immensely proud.

You can see Everybody’s Talking About Jamie between 26th and 30th August at Melton Theatre.

Go to https://meltontheatre-tickets.ticketsolve.com/ticketbooth/shows/1173655916 to buy tickets.