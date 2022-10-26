News you can trust since 1859

Acclaimed singer Gideon Conn to perform in Melton

Acclaimed artist, sculptor and singer-songwriter, Gideon Conn, is making a rare appearance in Melton tomorrow (Friday) at the Hope Centre in Nottingham Street.

By Nick Rennie
Updated 26th Oct 2022, 8:55am
Gideon Conn, who is perform in Melton tomorrow
Known for effortlessly blending acoustic folk, jazz and hip hop, Gideon, who has appeared at Glastonbury, Bestival and Latitude, has a unique performance style making audiences smile and entertaining them with his witty and thought-provoking lyrics.

Go to www.meltonvineyard.org.uk/events to buy tickets, which are still available and which cost £7.50, for the gig, which starts at 7.30pm.

