Adam Ant has announced he is ‘fine and dandy’ after announcing rescheduled dates for his ‘AntMusic’ UK tour.

The new wave musician has also included a series of new tour dates taking place throughout 2025.

Here’s the rescheduled dates, alongside the new locations Adam Ant is set to perform in come the new year.

Adam Ant has made his first comments after having to reschedule his 2024 ‘AntMusic’ tour.

The ‘AntMusic’ tour was originally meant to take place across 2024, but due to unforeseen circumstances the dates were pulled and fans were advised that rescheduled dates would be announced alongside some new shows throughout the new year.

Adam Ant has rescheduled his tour to take place from late October 2025, and has also included six new dates next year with performances now taking place in Bournemouth, Cardiff, Portsmouth, Watford, Milton Keynes and Basingstoke.

Ant issued a statement with the rescheduled tour announcement, stating: “I’m now feeling fine and dandy and very much looking forward to these new shows. I wish you all a Merry Christmas... and I hope the news I bring will make for a Happy New Year!”

What are the new tour dates for Adam Ant in 2025?

Adam Ant has thrilled fans close to Christmas by announcing not only the rescheduled dates for his 'AntMusic' tour, but six new dates to take place in 2025 too.

Adam Ant is scheduled to perform on the following dates in the following locations across 2025

Are there still tickets to see Adam Ant in 2025?

Those who have retained their tickets to Adam Ant’s previous tour dates on the list won’t need to do anything, as they will be honoured for the rescheduled shows.

But for those new shows or those who have yet to pick up tickets yet, you’ll be able to grab them from 10am on December 6 2024 through Bookings Direct.

Are you one of those who was affected by the 2024 tour being rescheduled, or are you in one of the locations that new shows have been announced for? Let us know your reaction to Adam Ant’s rescheduled tour by leaving a comment down below.