What do you want to see when Universal Studios Bedford opens in 2031?

Speculation continues over what attractions Universal Studios Bedford will offer when it opens.

But it’s not just rides that people want to see - some would like some courtesy from other revellers at the site.

Here’s nine things that fans hope to see when the theme park finally opens.

As planning continues ahead of the new Universal Studios Bedford continues, the wish list for many looking forward to the theme park’s opening in 2031 continues to grow.

While we’ve taken a look at what we thinking could be some of the attractions when the site finally opens it’s gates in the near future, many of those who have visited the other sites in Orlando, Japan or Beijing have all made their suggestions what they would like to see at the park, from new rides that have opened based on new franchise properties through to timeless favourites.

But what do you want to see at the park?

We asked readers on social media what they would like to see at the new Universal Studios Bedford, and while some opted purely for rides, others made mention of the environment and systems they would like to see once the theme park opens.

What do fans want to see at the new Universal Studios Bedford?

From wet and wild rides to shorter queues to hop on some of the biggest thrills and spills coming to Bedford. Here's nine requests from yourselves what you'd like to see at the new Universal Studios in the UK. | Universal Studios Resorts/Getty Images

Jurassic World: The Ride

Imagine stepping into the lush, prehistoric world of Isla Nublar, only to find chaos unleashed! Fans are clamouring for a signature Jurassic Park water ride, reminiscent of the iconic River Adventure. Picture a thrilling boat journey through a dinosaur-filled landscape, culminating in a heart-pounding escape from a colossal T-Rex and a massive splashdown.

Or perhaps the UK will get a version of the highly advanced Jurassic World Adventure from Beijing, with cutting-edge animatronics and immersive motion technology, plunging guests deep into the world of raptors and the Indominus Rex. Whichever it is, a dinosaur encounter is at the top of many wish lists!

Back To The Future: The Ride

Great Scott! Despite its closure at other Universal parks, the desire for Back To The Future: The Ride remains incredibly strong. Fans are hoping for a reimagined, perhaps even more epic, version of the beloved simulator, taking them on a time-travelling adventure through Hill Valley.

Imagine a cutting-edge, high-speed launched roller coaster that could truly make you feel like you're hitting 88 miles per hour in a DeLorean, weaving through iconic scenes from the films. A ride that brings Marty and Doc Brown's antics to life in a fresh, thrilling way would be a dream come true for sci-fi enthusiasts.

Jaws

Visitors crowd around a hanging shark display near the ride, themed after the Steven Spielberg motion picture "Jaws," at Universal Studios during a pre-opening preview of the park March 29, 2001 in Osaka, Japan. | Koichi Kamoshida/Liaison

"We're gonna need a bigger boat!" The classic Jaws ride holds a special place in the hearts of Universal fans, and many are hoping to see it make a splash at Bedford. Picture a tranquil boat tour that quickly turns terrifying as the infamous great white shark attacks.

With dramatic explosions, close calls, and plenty of splashes, a Jaws attraction would bring a beloved piece of cinematic history and thrilling suspense to the UK park, offering that perfect blend of classic movie magic and adrenaline.

Halloween Horror Nights

For those who love a fright, Halloween Horror Nights is the ultimate scream-inducing event. Fans are eagerly anticipating that Universal Studios Bedford will bring this globally renowned scare-fest to the UK.

Intricately themed haunted houses based on horror films and original terrifying concepts, scare zones filled with menacing creatures, and live entertainment that will send shivers down your spine. It's the perfect way for Universal to transform into a darker, more terrifying realm after dusk, attracting a huge audience of horror enthusiasts.

Harry Potter and the Forbidden Journey

While the presence of Harry Potter at Universal Bedford has been a subject of much discussion due to existing UK rights, fans are still holding out hope for the magical experience of Harry Potter and the Forbidden Journey.

This ground-breaking dark ride inside Hogwarts Castle combines thrilling motion with stunning projection and practical effects, making you feel like you're soaring through the Quidditch pitch, encountering Dementors, and navigating the Forbidden Forest - but it is more than a long shot, with Harry Potter attractions are not expected to be included, according to a report from the BBC .

Lord of the Rings

Though there has been no official word on a Lord of the Rings area, many are speculating that it could be an addition to the Epic Universe in the near future. | Getty Images

Whispers of a Lord of the Rings presence at Universal Bedford have set the internet alight!

While purely speculative at this stage, the idea of an immersive Middle-earth land fills fans with immense excitement. Imagine strolling through the Shire, venturing into the depths of Mordor, or encountering iconic characters and creatures from J.R.R. Tolkien's beloved saga. Whether it's a ground-breaking dark ride through ancient ruins or a thrilling outdoor adventure, a Lord of the Rings area would offer an unparalleled fantasy experience unique to Universal Bedford.

Water Rides - such as Popeye & Bluto's Bilge-Rat Barges

Is it a tradition to get absolutely soaked at a theme park? Many of you who responded think yes - yes it is. Thankfully, Universal is famous for its exhilarating water rides, and fans are hoping Universal Bedford will follow suit with attractions like Popeye & Bluto's Bilge-Rat Barges.

Some fans hope that they’ll be navigating a circular raft through treacherous rapids, dodging waterfalls, and enduring chaotic encounters that guarantee a thorough drenching. These types of rides offer refreshing thrills, perfect for a summer's day, and a guaranteed laugh as you emerge soaking wet!

Short queue times

One of the biggest wishes from potential visitors for Universal Studios Bedford is an efficient and enjoyable experience, and that starts with short queue times.

Fans are hoping Universal implements innovative queue management systems, efficient ride operations, and perhaps even a robust virtual queue or Express Pass system that genuinely reduces wait times. The dream is to spend less time in lines and more time immersed in the magic and thrills of the park!

Respectful attendees - and no graffiti

While many have cited rides they want to see at the new theme park, others opted for more sociable elements including patient attendees and no graffiti. | Carl Court/Getty Images

Beyond the attractions themselves, a key desire for the Universal Studios Bedford experience is a welcoming and well-maintained environment. Fans are hoping for a park where all attendees are respectful of fellow guests and the property itself.

This extends to the visual appeal, with a strong emphasis on no graffiti or vandalism. The vision is for a pristine, immersive environment where the focus remains on the incredible theming and attractions, allowing everyone to fully enjoy the magic without distractions.

A well-maintained park fosters a sense of pride and ensures a fantastic experience for all who visit - and let’s be honest, it’s a lot of money for an investment just to see go into ruins early on in it’s lifespan.

What would you like to see at Universal Studios Bedford - either in terms of rides or just generally the environment of the new attraction? Share your thoughts and hopes by leaving a comment down below.