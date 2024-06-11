This video More videos

Watch video above at protest in Sheffield city centre over XL bully laws, with campaigners fearing other breeds could be targeted.

Protesters took a campaign against laws banning XL Bully dogs into Sheffield city centre. But they had to battle the wind, as blustery conditions in Sheffield city centre tried to blow away some of their posters outside City Hall on Barker’s Pool.

Our video shows the protesters struggle stop their materials from blowing away, and campaigner Karina Sanchez-Garci, a dog lover herself, explain why they were there. At one stage, some of their information materials blew into the fountain.

It was their latest day of campaigning on the issue, which the organisers described as a breed specific information day. Karina said they were campaigning against laws banning all banned breeds, not just XL Bullies.