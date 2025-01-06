This video More videos

Watch the moment a heroic landlord rescued a woman in her 60s from a car trapped in floodwater after the UK was battered by heavy rainfall last night.

Incredible footage (click to play above) shows the moment when Cimi Kazazi, landlord of The Italian Greyhound in Great Glen, waded through ‘paralysing’ water to rescue the woman trapped in the car after she was spotted by the tenant living above his pub.

Mr Kazazi had been making his way to the pub after blown fuses due to rising floodwater had set off the alarm. He struggled through the water he described as ‘painfully cold and paralysing’ after he realised his car would not make it through.

After the landlord had made it to the pub to switch off the electrics, he received a call from the tenant living above, to alert him to the lady in the water at around 7am this morning.

Mr Kazazi immediately returned to the water and swept to the aid of the trapped driver.

He explained: “It was crazy but I didn’t think twice; I didn’t even have a jacket. I just thought ‘go for it’.

“The lady wanted to call her husband but I said forget about the phone and put it in a bag.

“I took her in my arms – it was a bit difficult because I couldn’t see where I was stepping but I managed to get her inside.

“Her clothes were completely wet so I managed to collect some radiators I had stored for emergencies to warm her up.

“I was told if she had been there for another 15 minutes she would have passed out.

“I was just in the right place at the right time and it was lucky the lady was working in front of the window.”

The landlord described the flooding as a ‘catastrophe’, and said it was another level after the pub was devastated during floods almost a year ago to the day on January 2.

He added: “The kitchen is completely flooded the freezer and fridge are swimming, the fuses have gone off.

“This another level. It was bad on January 2 last year but this is a catastrophe.

“Last time it took a few days work to get back on track but this time we can’t even assess damage, this is going to take work. Electricians, equipment. It’s a massive disaster to the business. Luckily I’m insured and I’ve got everything still there but it’s a nightmare.

“A lot of our neighbours are devastated, their houses flooded. Some are saying they have not seen anything like it in 20 years.”

Despite the damage to the business, Mr Kazazi added it was a blessing that a life had been saved and there were no casualties.

He said: “Even though the business is suffering, I have a smile and warmth inside that a person is healthy and alive.”