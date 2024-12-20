Shocking video footage shows the moment a house was ravaged by flames in seconds - after an e-bike battery exploded.

The force of the explosion was so intense it blew the doors off the home in Catford, south east London, neighbours said.

The blaze was tackled by 60 firefighters with eight engines, and three people were rescued and taken to hospital for treatment for injuries and smoke inhalation.

The flames were started by an e-bike battery on charge in the home, according to London Fire Brigade (LFB) - who say it shows the dangers of unregulated e-bike sales.

LFB confirmed the e-bike was a normal pedal bike that had a lithium-ion battery fitted, which had been purchased online second-hand.

The aftermath of a fire caused after an e-bike battery exploded. | London Fire Brigade / SWNS

The charger being used was generic and not specific to the battery pack. The fire was captured on video by neighbour, Andrew Bowker's doorbell camera.

Andrew, 40, said: "I'd never seen a fire like it - the explosion blew off the doors. It had blown bits of brick onto my driveway and all the way down the street. The damage was unbelievable."

Deputy assistant commissioner Richard Field said: “This was a devastating fire that has destroyed most of a family home. It’s fortunate that no lives have been lost.

"The stark reality is that some of these vehicles are proving to be incredibly dangerous and are at greater risk of malfunctioning.”