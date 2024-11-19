Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

Watch the footage John Nicholls recorded when he spotted a colour-changing “UFO” from his bedroom window.

A man has captured video of a ‘UFO’ hovering over his neighbour’s house.

John Nicholls, 45, was in bed watching TV with his wife, Maureen, 50, at 9pm on November 17 when he glanced out the window and saw an object in the sky.

John initially dismissed it as a meteor or a planet, but says it started making "odd shapes and changing colours" - going from yellow to purple and white. He got out of bed and filmed the "absolutely huge" unidentified object for a few minutes before it seemingly disappeared. John says he didn't believe in aliens but after seeing the "UFO", they are both "convinced" they exist.

The 'UFO' hovers in the sky. | John Nicholls / SWNS

John, a health and safety inspector, from Alresford in Colchester, Essex, said: "When I first saw it I thought it was a planet or something. I kept watching and it started making odd shapes and changing colours - it was all very odd.

"We have seen meteor showers before from our window and it was nothing like that. From our bedroom we can see the night sky and I have never seen anything like that. I couldn't believe what I was seeing.”