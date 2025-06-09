Dashcam footage shows William Sandouka racing another car and driving at speeds of over 120mph, before hitting an innocent woman’s vehicle - causing her serious injuries.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Melton Times, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Shocking footage shows the moment a teenager drove at speeds of over 120mph, before hitting a woman’s car - causing her serious injuries.

Thames Valley Police’s Roads Policing Unit released a video showing the moments leading up to the crash and the aftermath.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Police say they spotted and followed two vehicles who were racing each other down the A5, reaching speeds in excess of 100mph.

The aftermath of the crash. | Thames Valley Police Roads Policing Unit

Officers instructed the drivers to pull over, but the Audi made off at speed.

The driver reached speeds of over 120mph, before hitting a member of the public’s car - causing her serious injuries.

William Sandouka, 19, of Shenley Road, Milton Keynes received two years imprisonment suspended for two years and a three year driving ban, 200 hours of unpaid work and 15 days of rehabilitation.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Thames Valley Police’s Roads Policing Unit said: “Under #OpChromium, we’re cracking down on street racing, cruising, anti-social and dangerous driving. We will not tolerate anyone who puts lives at risk for a few seconds of speed.”