Watch as the suspect is guided from under barbed wire by an officer, before he is arrested and walked into the back of a police van.

Dramatic dashcam footage shows the moment a suspected thief dashed from bushes and across farmland before being caught by police.

Greater Manchester Police say Tactical Vehicle Intercept Unit (TVIU) officers apprehended a suspected thief after a pursuit across a farmer’s field on May 13. The force received a call at around 12.50pm to report that a man had taken a Range Rover Evoque from its owner on Town Lane in Denton, Hyde.

TVIU officers attended the area and found the vehicle abandoned. A short time later, a man emerged from the bushes and ran across the farmland to a field opposite and into a set of trees.

After a short foot pursuit, the suspect was handcuffed and arrested on suspicion of theft of a motor vehicle and dangerous driving before being taken to custody.

Suspected thief is chased across field after abandoning car.