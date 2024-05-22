CCTV captured the dramatic moment a speeding BMW ploughs into a house - before the driver and passengers flee the scene 'like cockroaches'.

Footage shows the black BMW 320 smashing into the front garden of a house. The shocking clip shows the car skid on the road, hit the kerb and collided with one home before rolling over and smashing through a garden fence and a canopy next door. It eventually comes to rest on its side in front of one of the homes before three occupants get out of the car in Bradford, W.Yorks. Police say they are now looking for two people who fled the scene of the crash, which happened on Park Lane, Little Horton on Monday at 6:16pm.