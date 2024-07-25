Rescue dog travels in a motorcycle sidecar - just like Wallace and Gromit
Adorable video shows Brody the rescue dog, as he takes to the roads in a sidecar, alongside his owner, motorcycle tourguide Tim Clarke. The pair are known as the real-life Wallace and Gromit - as ten year old Brody sits upright in the sidecar - just like the cartoon character.
Watch the adventurous duo in this fun video report (click to play above). Owner, Tim Clarke, 68, introduced Brody into the sidecar tour world when he was just three months old. Now, as soon as Brody hears the jangle of Tim's keys or sees him grabbing his bag, he is up and sitting dutifully in the sidecar.
Brody loves being in his sidecar - but it’s just as much fun for the tourists who join him for their adventures. Brody is both a co-tour guide and a therapy dog for nervous tourists along for the ride. Tim, a tour guide for Cape Sidecar Adventures in Cape Town, South Africa, said: "Tourists can get anxious on the bike so he will cuddle them and rest his snout on their shoulders to help calm them down. He has a really calming, gentle presence generally. Nothing really phases him, be that big bangs, loud noises or whatever."
