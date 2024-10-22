Watch as JP kennedy and Kymmi Jeffery, who are known as the real-life Addams family, give a tour of the room where they keep ‘haunted’ items from around the world.

A ghost-hunting family likened to the Addams family have filled a room in their house with 'haunted' objects - and will camp in it this Halloween.

JP Kennedy, 34 and Kymmi Jeffery, 39, moved into their home in Winsford, Cheshire, in 2022 and suspected it was haunted.

The couple and their daughters Snow, 11, and Pebble, eight, set up cameras and became fascinated by all things spooky.

JP Kennedy and Kymmi Jeffery with daughters Snow and Pebble, known as The Occult Family, stood inside their haunted room. | William Lailey / SWNS

They go on family ghost hunts and collect objects rumoured to be haunted - which they keep in a designated 'haunted room' in their house. Their items include a haunted Tamagotchi toy, and a doll called Annie gifted to them by a retired paranormal investigator.

They own a hearse, which they called Morticia in a nod to the Addams Family - with people often taking photos of the untraditional family car when they are out and about.

The family say "Halloween is every day" for them - but to make the big day extra spooky they plan to camp overnight in their haunted room.

JP said: "We'll get all our haunted items out at once and see what spirits we can pick up. Some people think things we've seen are fake, but that means they've just not experienced that thing for themselves yet.

"We'll also open the room up to the public - we've had people from as far away as Newcastle wanting to visit."