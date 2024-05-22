Watch more of our videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

Watch the PM announce the date the country will head to the polls.

Prime Minister Rishi Sunak has today (May 22) announced a General Election will be held on July 4.

Speaking from a lectern outside Downing Street, the PM said: “Earlier today I spoke with His Majesty the King to request the dissolution of Parliament. The King has granted this request and we will have a general election on July 4.” Mr Sunak spoke about the Covid pandemic, the furlough scheme, and the war in Ukraine before asking the question "who do you trust?"

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Keep up with the latest new videos with the Shots! Newsletter. Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Melton Times, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The PM held a cabinet meeting at 4pm where he informed ministers of his election plans. Foreign Secretary Lord Cameron returned from a trip to Albania earlier than planned and Defence Secretary Grant Shapps delayed an overseas trip to attend the meeting.

During PMQs earlier today, SNP's Stephen Flynn questioned the PM on whether he planned to call a general election: "Speculation is rife, so I think the public deserve a clear answer to a simple question. Does the prime minister intend to call a summer general election or is he feart [scared]?"