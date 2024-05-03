Watch more of our videos on Shots!

Richard Frost, 42, was filmed on dashcam weaving in and out of traffic at high speed in a black BMW 7 Series - while he was banned from driving. The video shows the moment a police car rammed the BMW at such force it span 180 degrees as he careered onto a roundabout - after reaching speeds of 100mph.

Armed response officers had previously used a stinger device to burst his tyres as he sped through Redhill, Notts., but Frost careered on towards Mansfield. Frost, who was driving on damaged tyres, reached speeds of 100mph as he hurtled down the A614 to escape police, at around 5.30am on April 10 this year.

