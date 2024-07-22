Dramatic video shows police chase and wrestle dealer with around £5k of drugs to ground before arresting him
and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565
Dramatic video shows the moment police chased and wrestled a drug dealer to the ground before arresting him.
In dashcam footage, Shaun Gargan is seen running away as an officer pursues him on foot. The officer wrestles Gargan, who is in possession of thousands of pounds worth of drugs, onto the pavement and arrests him.
At 9.40pm on June 11, two police officers were on patrol in Congleton, Cheshire when they saw two men exiting a side street and walking off. Police say their manner led them to suspect they had bought drugs. Another two men came off the same side street and were acting suspiciously.
When one of the officers stopped to speak to the men, Gargan fled along the street. As the officer chased him, he dropped a smartphone on the pavement as he ran. The officer was able to detain Gargan and search him. In a pocket of Gargan’s coat, the officer found £1,108 in cash and a number of bags containing Class A drugs. Gargan was arrested and taken into custody.
A drugs expert said the 176 individual deals of crack cocaine and half an ounce of crack cocaine had the potential estimated street evaluation of £2,360 to £3,310. The 73 individual deals of heroin and half an ounce of heroin had a potential estimated street valuation of £1,130 to £1,730
Shaun Gargan, 25, from Pencombe Road in Huyton pleaded guilty to two counts of possession with intent to supply Class A drugs (cocaine and heroin) and money laundering at an earlier hearing. He was sentenced to four years in prison at Chester Crown Court on July 10.
Comment Guidelines
National World encourages reader discussion on our stories. User feedback, insights and back-and-forth exchanges add a rich layer of context to reporting. Please review our Community Guidelines before commenting.