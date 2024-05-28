Moment plane’s engine catches fire as black smoke billows from wing in shocking mobile phone footage
and live on Freeview channel 276
Shocking mobile phone footage shows the moment black smoke billowed from the wing of an Airbus A320 aircraft.
United Airlines flight 2091 was forced to abort take-off after the plane’s engine caught fire on the taxiway. The plane, which had 148 passengers and five crew members on board, was halted at around 2pm on May 27 while emergency services ‘immediately addressed' the issue. The plane, due to fly from O’Hare Airport in Chicago to Seattle, was then towed to the gate and the passengers deplaned, reported NBC Chicago.
No injuries were reported and passengers were offered alternative travel arrangements. All arriving flights at the airport were halted, meaning incoming planes were left circling overhead. All operations quickly resumed.
The incident comes just weeks after the nose of an Airbus A321neo aircraft caught fire moments after it landed at Seattle-Tacoma Airport on May 6.
Footage showed the fire at the front of the Delta plane, below the cockpit, as black smoke rose into the air. Passengers were seen leaving the plane via an emergency exit and walking onto a wing of the aircraft. They then slid down an inflatable evacuation slide to the ground. No one was majorly injured in the incident.