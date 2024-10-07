Incredible video shows pilot's eye view of plane landing on white sands of world's only beach runway in UK

By Alastair Dalton, Jessica Martin
Published 7th Oct 2024, 12:28 BST
Updated 7th Oct 2024, 13:03 BST
Incredible video shows a pilot's eye view of a plane approaching its landing on the white sands of the world's only beach runway - with twice-daily flights of 15 passengers departing from a UK city.

Footage of the world’s only scheduled flight to land on a beach dramatically illustrates why it has become a must-do trip for thousands of tourists a year.

The video taken from the cockpit by Loganair shows one of its Twin Otter aircraft making the final approach to Traigh Mhor beach near the northern tip of Barra.

The plane can carry just 15 passengers on the twice-daily flights from Glasgow, which are increased to three on some busy summer days.

Barra's beach runway hosts some 13,000 passengers a yearBarra's beach runway hosts some 13,000 passengers a year
Barra's beach runway hosts some 13,000 passengers a year | Stefan Auth/imageBROKER/Shutterstock

Passenger flights to the island by other airlines started in 1936, three years after the first air ambulance service. Some 13,000 people a year fly the route, which has featured several marriage proposals etched into the sand.

The two-mile long beach has a triangle of three runways, which are used depending on the wind direction.

