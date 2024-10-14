Northern Lights: Breathtaking Aurora Borealis display lit up UK sky with vivid colour

By Lucinda Herbert

Reporter

Published 14th Oct 2024, 15:00 BST
Updated 14th Oct 2024, 15:11 BST
Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com 
and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565
Visit Shots! now
Watch how the spectacular Northern Lights display lit up the UK Coast with vivid streaks of pink and green colour, during a G4 storm last Thursday.

The short video clip (click to play above)shows a series of images taken as the dazzling colours shimmered in the North West sky, during what was described as the strongest and most widespread showing of the Aurora Borealis in the UK since May.

The series of images was taken on Cleveleys beach, between 10 and 10:30pm on Thursday evening. Lucinda Herbert, who captured the incredible phenomenon with her camera, said: “At first there was a faint showing of green, not really visible to the eye, as I looked towards the Lakes. I turned around to walk back up the beach, and that’s when I saw an absolutely incredible streak of pink light above the buildings.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad
The Northern Lights dazzled the sky over Cleveleys on 10/10/24The Northern Lights dazzled the sky over Cleveleys on 10/10/24
The Northern Lights dazzled the sky over Cleveleys on 10/10/24 | Lucinda Herbert

It was actually visible to the eye, which I was really shocked to see. It was magical to watch, and it then seemed to move out towards the sea as the colours became stronger. The series of images I took clearly shows how the lights shifted around the sky.”

The Met Officer issued a G4 storm watch, which meant a strong chance of seeing the aurora being visible throughout the UK.

Northern Lights dazzles in the UK skyNorthern Lights dazzles in the UK sky
Northern Lights dazzles in the UK sky | Lucinda Herbert

Craig Snell, a weather forecaster at the Met Office, said a solar storm caused a powerful flare from the sun on Wednesday, which arrived in our atmosphere on Thursday evening.

He said the strength of the lights would ebb and flow throughout the evening, but the lights may be captured at different times throughout the night.

Related topics:Northern LightsAuroraMet OfficeNorth West

Comment Guidelines

National World encourages reader discussion on our stories. User feedback, insights and back-and-forth exchanges add a rich layer of context to reporting. Please review our Community Guidelines before commenting.

News you can trust since 1859
Follow us
©National World Publishing Ltd. All rights reserved.Cookie SettingsTerms and ConditionsPrivacy notice