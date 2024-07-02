This video More videos

A couple who matched on Married at First Sight and tracked each other down when their episode got cancelled during the Covid lockdown have tied the knot.

Ally Todd, 39, and her partner, Paul, 36, were due to appear on the reality TV show in March 2020 but their nuptials were cancelled due to the lockdown in the UK. Video above shows the couple welcoming their daughter, Penelope, now two, in July 2021. Paul, a train driver, was determined to meet the woman he had been paired with and, having only known her first name, he begged the producers for her details. He then reached out to Ally, a medical insurance manager, and the pair quickly hit it off.

‘Whirlwind’ for reality couple

They met up in person when restrictions eased and went from strength to strength - revealing they were pregnant in February 2021. Paul popped the question by getting down one knee at a picnic at the beach in June 2021. Speaking in the video, Ally said: "It's all been a bit of a whirlwind - meeting, falling in love, getting engaged and falling pregnant - but we are just so happy. Having our little girl, Penelope, has just been the icing on the cake."

Ally Acklan and Paul Todd with baby Penelope at their home in Weston-super-Mare. | Adam Hughes / SWNS

The pair finally wed in June 2024 - four years after their cancelled TV wedding. They had Married at First Sight experts Paul C Brunson and Gen Gresset in attendance and Penelope as their flower girl. Ally, from Weston-super-Mare, Somerset, said: "It was better than we expected. Paul [MAFS expert] said we were the most organic and genuine match that they have put together.”

Strict lockdown cancelled show

Ally and Paul were due to appear on the popular TV show Married at First Sight but had their wedding cancelled three days before it was due to take place - due to a strict lockdown coming into force in the UK. Paul pressed the producers to let him know who Ally was and the couple met and fell for each other instantly after connecting over Skype.

A small wedding with a £100 dress

After settling into family life they started planning their wedding, and tied the knot on June 8, 2024 at the Brighton Pavilion.

Paul wore the original suit he had picked out for their TV wedding but Ally opted for a £100 ASOS dress after not feeling as comfortable in her original wedding gown. "It's about feeling confident. It's got little sleeves and is frilly. It matches Penny's." The couple are enjoying married bliss so far and are planning to go to Morocco for their honeymoon in September.