Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565 Visit Shots! now

Liam Payne’s first X Factor audition aged 14 before One Direction resurfaces - as footage shows fans paying tribute to the singer outside the hotel where he died.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Melton Times, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Footage of Liam Payne’s first X Factor audition has resurfaced following his death in Argentina aged 31.

The One Direction member fell from his third floor hotel room in Buenos Aires yesterday (October 16).

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Read More One Direction star Liam Payne dies in fall from hotel in Buenos Aires, aged 31

A spokesman for the City ambulance service provider, Alberto Crescenti said Payne had fallen around 40 metres and that “the injuries that he had suffered as a result of the fall proved to be fatal”.

Video from the scene at the hotel shows fans gathered to pay tribute to the singer, lighting candles, laying flowers and singing One Direction songs.

Liam first auditioned for X Factor in 2008. Aged just 14 at the time, he sang ‘Fly Me To The Moon’ by Frank Sinatra, receiving three “yes” votes from the judges - despite some initial uncertainty from Simon Cowell.

Liam’s second performance in the competition also impressed the judges and he was again put through to the next round. Simon opted to send the singer home, after he reached the judges houses round. He advised Liam to come back in two years time.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

His 2008 X Factor audition also marked the first time he met future partner Cheryl Tweedy for the first time. In 2017, the couple had a son, Bear, now aged seven.

He auditioned again on the show, aged 16, and was placed in the hugely-successful boy band One Direction - alongside Harry Styles, Louis Tomlinson, Zayn Malik and Niall Horan.