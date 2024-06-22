This video More videos

Watch as police shout “show your hands now!” as they run into the property to find suspect asleep on the couch.

Dramatic video shows the moment police woke a sleeping drug dealer on his couch after smashing down his front door.

In bodycam footage, officers can be seen ramming a front door and entering the property, in Ashford, Kent, shouting “police!” before waking and arresting Kriston Marshall who was snnozing on the couch.

Police say they carried out search warrants at a number of addresses and seized quantities of cocaine and heroin, a number of burner phones, drug paraphernalia and a knuckle duster.

Marshall, 31, and accomplice Charlie Bright, 23, were arrested for being involved in the supply of class A drugs. Their network mainly served Ashford but stretched to Canterbury and as far as London.

Marshall, of Arlington, Ashford, was charged with being concerned in the supply of crack cocaine and being concerned in the supply of heroin. Bright, of Nine Acres, Ashford, was charged with possession with the intent to supply heroin and possession with the intent to supply cocaine. Bright pleaded guilty to the charges while Marshall denied the allegation, but was later convicted at a trial.