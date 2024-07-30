Dramatic video shows moment Just Stop Oil protesters cover airport’s departure boards in orange paint

By Jessica Martin
Published 30th Jul 2024, 10:02 BST
Watch as the Just Stop Oil protesters sprayed an airport’s departure lounge with orange paint, covering passenger information boards, as travellers gasp in shock.

Dramatic video shows the moment two Just Stop Oil protesters sprayed an airport’s departure boards with orange paint.

The group say two protesters sprayed a hallway and departure boards with orange paint in Heathrow’s Terminal 5 at around 8:35am this morning (July 30). Police arrived on scene shortly after and cordoned off the area. Just stop Oil say the protesters were taken to a police van at around 8:50am.

Just Stop oil say they want governments to create a fossil fuel treaty to end the extraction and burning of oil, gas and coal by 2030.

Just Stop Oil cover Heathrow Airport Terminal 5's departure boards in orange paint.Just Stop Oil cover Heathrow Airport Terminal 5's departure boards in orange paint.
Just Stop Oil cover Heathrow Airport Terminal 5's departure boards in orange paint. | Just Stop Oil

One of the protesters said:

“Repression and prison time will not stop people stepping up to defend our families and communities. We have to put a stop to oil and gas. If we want to protect life and what we love, we need a treaty to Just Stop Oil by 2030.”

The Met Police said:

“Two Just Stop Oil protesters have been arrested on suspicion of criminal damage after orange paint was sprayed on passenger information screens and on the floor inside Terminal 5 at Heathrow. Officers remain in the area to deal with any further offences.”

