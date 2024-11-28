15 fire engines and around 100 firefighters were deployed to the takeaway fire, from which five people were taken to hospital.

The first of the blazes took place on Seven Sisters Road in Holloway. Fifteen fire engines and around 100 firefighters were deployed to the scene after the fire was sparked in a takeaway restaurant located below a number of flats at around 3.45am this morning (November 28).

In An 8.20am update, the London Fire Brigade said: “Crews have brought the fire in Holloway under control, but remain on scene damping down. The ground floor, as well as part of two flats on the first and second floors were alight. Please continue to avoid the area this morning.” Five people have been taken to hospital. The cause of the fire is not yet known.

Station Commander Mike Watts, who is at the scene, said: "There are road closures in place and we urge people to avoid the area, particularly as we head into rush hour, due to congestion. The fire is producing a lot of smoke in the vicinity and local residents are advised to keep their windows and doors closed while we work to bring the fire under control."

London Fire Brigade tackle a fire at a takeaway in Holloway. | X / @LondonFire

Another huge fire was reported at a residential property in West Hampstead. London Fire Brigade said that ten engines and 70 firefighters were called to the scene on Lyncroft Gardens in West Hampstead at around 3.09am.

The blaze saw part of the roof of an end-of-terrace-house, which had been converted into flats, go up in flames. Firefighters were able to evacuate 25 people and no injuries were reported.

London Fire Brigade’s Station Commander Ken Spratt, who was at the scene, said: "One of the Brigade's 64-metre turntable ladders was used at the scene as a water tower to tackle the fire from height. Drones were also used to survey the incident from above, providing incident commanders with an aerial view to support with developing tactics.

"West Hampstead Fire Station has been set up as a rest centre for residents affected by the fire."