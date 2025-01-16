Furious motorist held one-man pothole parking protest after new car wrecked by 'monster' hole

Watch how a furious man staged a protest in a car-park after having his brand new car damaged by a 'monster' pothole.

Angry motorist Ben Day staged a one-man protest after claiming his brand new 2024 Nissan X-Trail was damaged by a giant pothole in a Tesco car park. In the video above (click to play), watch Mr Day as he protests outside the store, where he says his car suffered almost £2,000 worth of damage.

The security worker claims he had been shopping at Tesco Express, Coombs Road, Halesowen, when he drove over a ‘monster’ pothole as he drove away - which caused £1,904 worth of damage to his new car.

Ben Day, whose brand new car received around £1,900 worth of damage when it hit a pothole in Halesowen. Photo: Steve LeathBen Day, whose brand new car received around £1,900 worth of damage when it hit a pothole in Halesowen. Photo: Steve Leath
So, the following day, 35 year old Ben returned to the scene and blocked a space which is used as an entrance and exit to the store - as seen in the clip above. He said: "I was sorry to have to do that but I have got nowhere with finding out who might be responsible for helping with the damage, other than the car park is private and not owned by Tesco, I am told.

"The manager told me it is owned by someone in London and there is an email address to try and get CCTV footage for insurance purposes.

"It is a lot of money for me to pay out so soon after buying the car and by blocking the exit, it is my way of highlighting the issue, which I believe a lot of drivers and customers have experienced.”

