Fire started from suspected lightning strike causes extensive damage to home in shocking video footage
Shocking video footage shows the extensive damage to a home after a fire, believed to be caused by a lighting strike, ripped through the top of the property.
Hertfordshire Fire and Rescue Service were called to a property in Watford on May 2 to tackle a ‘fairly substantial’ blaze after a passer-by saw smoke coming from the building and informed the owner. The owner said they heard a loud bang, before the smoke was spotted and the house alarm went off. The owner evacuated the property and rang 999. Due to the quick response of Watford, Garston and Rickmansworth fire crews, the fire was contained to the roof and rooms at the top of the property.
Watch Commander Mark Woodward, from Watford Fire Station, said: “Our crews faced a fairly substantial fire in the roof of the property. We sent two teams to tackle the fire, and they were able to enter the building using breathing apparatus, and successfully stop the fire before it spread too far.
“Fortunately, a passer-by had alerted the residents to the fire, and everyone was safely out of the building when we arrived. From talking to residents and looking at the pattern of the fire, we believe the fire was started by a lightning strike.”