Watch as big plumes of smoke from a fire at an electrical and battery recycling treatment facility rise into the air.

Residents in close proximity to a fire that broke out at an electrical and battery recycling treatment facility in Paisley overnight have been urged to remain indoors with windows and doors shut.

The Scottish Fire and Rescue Service said crews were mobilised to the Linwood Industrial Estate just after 9pm on Sunday following reports of a fire in a commercial building on Burnbrae Road.

As many as ten fire appliances worked to tackle the fire overnight, with six appliances and two height vehicles still at the scene at 5.30am.

Video captured from eyewitnesses showed massive plumes of black smoke coming from the site. Such was the scale of the fire the smoke could be seen clearly from Glasgow.

Images of the smoke emitted by the industrial fire near Paisley. Picture: Laura (@laura1785) | Laura (@laura1785)

The fire service said there were no reported casualties, but nearby residents should be mindful of smoke.

Area Commander David Murdoch said: “We continue to work with the recycling centre and partner agencies to minimise the disruption to the local community and will continue to provide updates.

“While smoke continues to be visible, we would ask that residents remain indoors and keep windows and doors closed as a precaution. If travelling through smoke, motorists should keep windows closed, turn off air conditioning and keep their air vents closed.”

Scottish Environment Protection Agency (Sepa) national duty manager Judith Moore said: “Following initial reports at around 11pm on Sunday evening of a significant fire at Linwood Industrial Estate, Paisley, SEPA officers deployed and worked across the night to support SFRS as part of a multi-agency response.

“Sepa officers remain in attendance at the site of WEEE Solutions Ltd, a specialist waste electrical and battery recycling treatment facility at Burnbrae Road, Linwood.

“Residents are urged to continue to follow the SFRS for the latest information and advice. Environmental impacts can be reported at sepa.org.uk/report.”

Waste solutions company Enva said the fire broke out at its Waste Electrical and Electronic Equipment (WEEE) Solutions e-waste facility and the incident had been contained.

In a statement. Enva said: “We would like to apologise to local residents and businesses for any inconvenience caused and kindly ask them to follow any advice issued by the Scottish Fire and Rescue Service.

“There have been no injuries and the cause of the fire will be the subject of an immediate and thorough investigation. We will be contacting any customers impacted as soon as possible to ensure continuity of service.

“Our Linwood general waste recycling facility, whilst unaffected by the fire, will remain closed until the emergency services’ cordon is lifted and operational responsibility for the site is returned to Enva.