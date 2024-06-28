This video More videos

CCTV shows the moment a pair of smartly-dressed fraudsters escaped with cash after conning a pawnbroker with a sleight-of-hand fake gold swap.

This was the moment a pawnbroker was conned into buying fake bullion bars by a man and a woman who used an elaborate trick. Security footage shows how the man used sleight of hand and managed to switch the bag of real gold for fake gold right under the nose of the unsuspecting shop owner.

Gold swapped by sleight of hand

Paul Wood, 58, was left ‘devastated’ by the scam. The pair, believed to be Eastern European, said they wanted to sell some 9-carat gold, which Paul handled and weighed before agreeing to pay them £1,765. The couple then fled the scene with the money from Church Street Gold Pottery and Furniture, in Stoke-on-Trent, Staffs.

Paul, 58, from Stoke-on-Trent, said: "They handed over this gold which I weighed and checked as I normally would and we agreed on a price of £1,765 after confirming it was 9-carat gold. He had the gold in this blue velvet bag and he kept on trying to put it back in there while I was trying to weigh it and I had to keep telling him 'I don't want your bag'.

Scammers tried to ‘bamboozle’ me

"And this back and forth kept on as he kept on putting the gold back in the bag and he was just trying to bamboozle me. They then said they had some more gold, but I looked at that too and thought it didn't look right, so I said I wouldn't be buying it. Then they’ve somehow swapped the bag of real gold for the bag of the tat, which he had tied up really tightly.”

"I knew something was strange when he threw the bag behind the counter but when he made his way to the front door, they wanted to look at something else in the window.”

Told it would be six weeks before police attend

Paul said he dialled 999 and reported the matter to police but was left stunned to be told it would be SIX WEEKS before an officer could attend. He has now slammed Staffordshire Police's response and believes the daring crooks could strike again elsewhere due to their lack of action. The force has confirmed they are now hunting the pair and urged any witnesses to get in touch.

Paul added: "Looking back I felt quite silly as I'm usually so careful. But they were in the shop for about 20 minutes and I never took my eyes off him.”

Police respond

A Staffordshire Police spokesperson said: "We are investigating following reports of fake gold being used in exchange for cash. A man and a woman came into Church Street Gold to exchange gold for cash. In-between the transaction, the suspects swapped the gold for fakes and left the store. The man is described as being of a large build with black hair shaved at the side, a black goatee beard, and was wearing a suit. The woman is also of a large build, was wearing a matching suit, had long straight dark hair that was tied back, and white trainers that had a red heel."