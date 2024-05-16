Exploding gas cannister almost hits binman after being disposed of with household waste
CCTV footage shows two men clearing bins in a close on May 14, when a gas cannister flies through the air - forcing one to take evasive action. The alarming video has been shared to urge people to be more careful when disposing of rubbish.
The incident, which happened in Slough, Berkshire, has been branded ‘unnecessary and dangerous’, which could have easily been avoided by taking the cannister to a recycling centre.
Councillor Gurcharan Singh Manku, of Slough Borough Council, said: “The crew was lucky today as it was only their quick reflexes that saved them from potentially serious injuries. I would hate to think of what would have happened if they had not reacted so quickly or if there had been a child or even a local resident nearby who ended up being struck.”