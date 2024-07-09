This video More videos

Watch as the group of ‘mystic meerkats’ eat and clamber back and forth between the two buckets before surrounding the England bucket.

A group of ‘mystic meerkats’ who have successfully predicted the outcome of every England match in the Euro 24 tournament have made another forecast ahead of the semi finals.

The ‘mystic meerkats’ think England will beat the Netherlands on July 10 to reach the final. However, some meerkats did surround the Netherlands bucket, meaning England could be facing a difficult match. Drusillas Park, the meerkats’ zoo, think this could mean more penalties for the team.

Two buckets of worms, each with a team's flag on, are placed down in front of the meerkats and they choose which bucket to eat from. The bucket with the most meerkats gathered around is their predicted winner.

Drusillas Park, located just off the A27 in Alfriston, Sussex is open daily from 10am.

Head Keeper Gemma Romanis said: “I think we were all quite surprised with Saturday’s result, when yet again the England squad came through when we really needed them to. It just goes to show that you shouldn’t doubt the ‘Mystic Meerkats’ psychic powers!

“There’s no denying the meerkats did show some interest in the Netherlands bucket too, so we don’t think it will be an easy match for the Lions. But they do seem sure England will pull it out of the bag again and make it through to the finals.

