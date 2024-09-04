This video More videos

A disabled woman speaks out in an emotional video, about what it’s like to be the only resident living in a 50-room care home after it closed down.

Video (click to play above) shows Jackie Kennedy, 53, at the Blue Ribbon assisted living complex, where she lives, despite it closing down in 2023. Jackie moved into the home in January 2023, after being diagnosed with a string of chronic health issues.

Despite enjoying a new lease of life in the sheltered housing complex in Coventry, bosses decided to close it down last year. The other residents moved into alternative accommodation but Jackie refused to leave and has been handed a section 21 eviction notice.

‘Like living in a horror film’

Since March, Jackie has been living alone in the home and says she is terrified of the eerie corridors and empty rooms. She has a damaged spine which restricts her movement as well as suffering with spondylitis and fibromyalgia.

She said: “It feels like doomsday and I’m trying survive on my own. All the corridors are empty, it’s like living in a horror film.” Jackie, who lives with her dog Angel, claims Coventry City Council has failed to find her alternative housing to suit her complex health needs.

Jackie Kennedy, is the only resident living in a 50-room care home after it closed down in 2023. | Joseph Walshe / SWNS

“I’m alone, isolated and I'm worried out of my mind with the way I’m being treated here. I’m just lost, I don't know why I'm still living here alone. All the tenants were moved out by the first deadline but not me. The manager said I was being difficult.”

Last September the section 21 notices were issued to everyone, and Jackie says she was told by someone at the council ‘not to worry as you’ll have priority’.

Scared to walk around due to yobs

“I have never seen anyone from the council since. Tenants have been taken out to viewings, but I haven't had that. I don’t know why. I’ve not had any real answers. They said we had to be out of the building by last October and tenants were being moved out very quickly to their new homes but I’ve never had a viewing for any council.

GreenSqaureAccord (GSA), which own the complex, are turning the building into temporary housing. The last resident moved out in March and Jackie says she’s scared to walk around after yobs raided the empty lounge.

Deactivated lifts and drug dealing

She also says drug dealers and users gather outside the property and criminals have stolen furniture and electric goods.

Jackie added: “The power is turned off to the lifts so I can't get up and down in my buggy. It’s frightening at night time. The lounge has been broken into and the cars have been broken into. Thieves and drug dealers know the building’s empty and I'm the only tenant here.”

Jackie will go to court on September 27 when the council will apply to remove her from the building.

A spokesperson from GreenSquareAccord said: “A huge amount of support has been offered to the customer from support agencies which unfortunately the customer has chosen not to take up. Most recently, on June 26th the customer requested a meeting with GSA, a social worker, an advocate and their solicitor plus family members.

Everyone involved waited for an hour but the customer did not attend and telephone calls to check on their arrival were rejected.”

A spokesperson for Coventry City Council said: “We know this is a difficult process, but the vast majority of tenants have moved to suitable alternative homes, where their social care and housing needs are being met.